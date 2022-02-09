Adele's Stunning Ring Is Sparking Engagement Speculation

Adele may be taking the next step with boyfriend, sports agent Rich Paul. While she's the first to admit that her divorce with Simon Konecki took a toll on her (she did write an entire album about it, after all), the "Easy on Me" singer still believes in marriage and even encourages people to do it.

"Oh, yes. You should get married. Yes. I think, I think it is a really incredible thing, marriage," Adele told John Mayer in a Sirius FM interview in November 2021. "I know that some people probably think that I wouldn't think that, you know, like I gave up on it. ... I can't really say why, but I'm definitely open to marriage again," she continued, adding that marriage gave her a feeling she can't find somewhere else. "I definitely am — the feeling I had, in being married, was the safest feeling I've ever had in my life. Sadly, it didn't work out."

She even went on to say that she "misses" being married, and now, fans have reason to believe that she's about to tie the knot once again, and it's all thanks to the massive diamond ring she sported at the Brit Awards.