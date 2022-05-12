Adele Proves Her Relationship With Rich Paul Is Stronger Than Ever

Adele and Rich Paul's relationship has gotten increasingly serious since the pair went public in the summer of 2021. After making it Instagram official, as well, in September 2021, Adele spoke candidly about her beau in a Vogue interview. Just before her dad's death in May 2021, "Rich just incredibly arrived," Adele told the mag. The singer, gushing that Paul was "f***ing funny" and "so smart," emphasized that their relationship works because they both know what they want. "I'm a 33-year-old divorced mother of a son, who's actually in charge. The last thing I need is someone who doesn't know where they're at," Adele said at the time.

Despite breakup rumors circulating around her and the sports agent earlier this year, Adele seemingly squashed them in a February Instagram post. Announcing her appearances at the BRIT Awards and "The Graham Norton Show" in the caption, Adele pointedly added, "Oh, and Rich sends his love." With engagement rumors sprouting up soon after, it seems Adele and Paul aren't headed toward Splitsville anytime soon. Nothing made that more abundantly clear than Adele's latest Instagram share.