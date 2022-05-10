The Adele And Rich Paul Breakup Rumors Just Lost Some Serious Steam
It looks like Adele and Rich Paul are going strong despite rumors that the two have decided to part ways.
Speculation about the possible breakup between the two started swirling in January when Adele announced that she was postponing her entire Vegas residency. A source told New York Daily News that their relationship was rocky at the time, rendering the "Easy On Me" singer unable to focus on preparation. "There's trouble in paradise. That's why she can't perform," the insider told the outlet. Another source disclosed to Page Six that the couple had been constantly bickering even before the Vegas drama. "She and Rich had been fighting, and their relationship was volatile before she canceled her dates," the source dished. "Adele is very emotional and dramatic. He's an NBA guy who has to go on the road — they are very different — and they hit a rough patch."
But Adele was quick to shut down the rumors, and in a February Instagram post, she very subtly confirmed that she and Paul are happy. "Hiya, so I'm really happy to say that I am performing at the Brits next week!! ... I'm looking forward to it!" she wrote, before mentioning Paul. "Oh, and Rich sends his love." Months after the initial rumors, fans once again speculated about a split, but the rumors have once again been shut down.
Adele and Rich Paul aren't over
Adele just celebrated her 34th birthday, and fans immediately noticed that Rich Paul was absent during her festivities. Instead, he was spotted hanging out with his clients in Miami, including LeBron James, Kevin Love, Stephen Ross, and Maverick Carter, per Page Six. But while he wasn't with Adele on her birthday, the singer seemed unbothered judging by her Instagram post.
"If time keeps healing and smoothing out all the creases in my life like it does as the years fly by, then I can't wait to be 60!" she wrote. "I've never been happier!" Additionally, an insider told People that they celebrated over the weekend in Napa Valley. The source also confirmed that the two are staying strong despite having busy schedules. "Adele is still seeing Rich." the source divulged. "She is working on her residency and Rich is busy with his clients. They see each other when they can."
It seems it will take more than a party to break Adele and Paul apart. When opening up about their relationship, Adele admitted that being with Paul marks the first time she "loved" herself. "He's just hilarious. Oh, he's so funny, he's hilarious. And very smart. You know, he's very, very smart. It's quite incredible watching him do what he does," she told Oprah in an interview. "[It's the first time I] loved myself and been open to loving and being loved by someone else."