The Adele And Rich Paul Breakup Rumors Just Lost Some Serious Steam

It looks like Adele and Rich Paul are going strong despite rumors that the two have decided to part ways.

Speculation about the possible breakup between the two started swirling in January when Adele announced that she was postponing her entire Vegas residency. A source told New York Daily News that their relationship was rocky at the time, rendering the "Easy On Me" singer unable to focus on preparation. "There's trouble in paradise. That's why she can't perform," the insider told the outlet. Another source disclosed to Page Six that the couple had been constantly bickering even before the Vegas drama. "She and Rich had been fighting, and their relationship was volatile before she canceled her dates," the source dished. "Adele is very emotional and dramatic. He's an NBA guy who has to go on the road — they are very different — and they hit a rough patch."

But Adele was quick to shut down the rumors, and in a February Instagram post, she very subtly confirmed that she and Paul are happy. "Hiya, so I'm really happy to say that I am performing at the Brits next week!! ... I'm looking forward to it!" she wrote, before mentioning Paul. "Oh, and Rich sends his love." Months after the initial rumors, fans once again speculated about a split, but the rumors have once again been shut down.