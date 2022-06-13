Vadhir Derbez Reveals What White Elephant's Action Scenes Were Really Like To Film - Exclusive

Action movies are not only fun because of the cast, but also for the special effects and stunts that help to attract viewers. "White Elephant" is no different, and when we sat down with Vadhir Derbez, the actor detailed one particular stunt that left him pretty much speechless.

"It was very, very crazy, some of the things we did. I remember this one scene, for example, that they chose a building for [where] they only had to blow out three windows that had to explode," Derbez explained. "So, they had the bombs or whatever they used ... The thing set off, exploded. Let me tell you that thing blew. It was insane. It was like all the windows shattered from the whole building."

We can't even imagine the noise, let alone the surprise factor, of such a stunt — and Derbez was just as much in awe of the production.

"The whole building has no windows anymore," he said, chuckling at the grandness of the event. "There was fire coming out of it. ... We were all in shock, but it was fun to watch for sure."