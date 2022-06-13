Kim Kardashian Shares Perhaps Her Most Candid Photos With Pete Davidson Yet

Sure, we know that "candid" is kind of a relative term when it comes to anything that Kim Kardashian posts to her Instagram, but still — the photo carousel she uploaded of her and her boo Pete Davidson on June 13 includes some of the sweetest, most personal images of the two of them together that we've seen yet.

As you are undoubtedly aware, Kardashian and Davidson first got together after she hosted "Saturday Night Live" in October 2021. Unlikely a pair as they may have seemed, the couple's relationship has weathered scrutiny in the press, buckets of unsolicited social media commentary, and an all out public campaign by Kardashian's ex-husband Kanye "Ye" West to break them up. But even though the "SNL" comedian is occasionally referenced on Kardashian's Hulu show, "The Kardashians" (per Vulture), he does not actually appear on the show, so fans haven't really had an opportunity to see the couple's chemistry off the red carpet — until now.