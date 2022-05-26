Kim Kardashian Hints That The Drama Between Kanye And Her Family Goes Way Back

Kim Kardashian's drama with her former husband Kanye West is no secret. Things appeared to turn pretty tense between the two — who share four children together — in the wake of Kardashian filing for divorce back in 2021, with multiple reports claiming at the time that things between the two were not good.

West himself appeared to confirm the drama in February, when he shared a meme inspired by "The Avengers: Infinity War" which showed himself on one side as well as many of the famous faces he's feuded with in the past, including the likes of Kim, her boyfriend Pete Davidson, and even Taylor Swift (via The Sun). He shared it alongside the caption, "Kanye West — Civil War." West then called out Davidson once again, that time threatening violence against the now former "Saturday Night Live" star in a music video. "[Kim] thinks it's way too violent and is upset. She's really upset with Kanye that he'd do this. She's completely over all of this and she wants it to stop," a source told People in March.

Before that, West seemed in with the Kardashian family and even lavished expensive birthday gifts on the family, with Khloé Kardashian praising his "thoughtful" gifts on Twitter in May 2021. But does the drama between the Kardashians and West actually go further back than we even realized?