Joe Gorga Totally Melts Down In A Cringeworthy Video From Tenant
Joe Gorga has a history of losing his temper on "The Real Housewives of New Jersey." Perhaps his most infamous on-screen incident was when Gorga called his sister Teresa Giudice "scum" during Season 5 of the hit reality series. That led to Joe Giudice confronting his brother-in-law about the name-calling. Instead of hearing him out, Gorga charged his sister's husband and the two exchanged a series of blows while bystanders tried to separate them.
Over the years, tensions have remained high between Gorga and Teresa even after she divorced the man her brother brawled with on-air. While filming the "RHONJ" Season 12 reunion show on May 3, Gorga referred to Teresa's fiance, Luis Ruelas, as "a b***h boy." Teresa took offense and fired back at her brother. "B***h boy, I'm sorry Joe, but you're kind of like a Housewife. Sorry, you are," she responded (via E! News). That terse exchange upset Gorga so much that he threatened to leave the show for good. "Matter fact, I quit! I'm done, I quit. I don't give a s**t!" he shouted while storming off the stage. "Thank you, Bravo. Twelve years, I love you. I'm done. F*** you people," Gorga added.
Around two weeks later, Teresa confirmed that she and her brother had moved past that dispute. "We're good, I apologized to him," she told Entertainment Tonight on May 16. Although only a month after that, Gorga was filmed losing his temper again, but this time it was off-air.
Warning: The video below includes graphic language.
Joe Gorga is furious over unpaid rent
A tenant of one of Joe Gorga's properties filmed an incident between him and Gorga, where the reality star completely lost his temper. The pair was involved in a shouting match in a parking lot in New Jersey, as Gorga went ballistic while insisting that the tenant was severely behind in their rent. According to the Bravolebrity's lawyers, the tenant allegedly had not paid rent for several years and owed around $50,000, per TMZ.
The video was filmed from the driver side of the tenant's car as Gorga left his truck and approached the vehicle to berate him. "Four f**kin' years you lived in my building and you ain't paid no f**kin' rent," Gorga shouted in the clip provided by TMZ. While the tenant continually mentions that the rent was covered by government subsidies. "I paid you. The state paid you," he replied. The "RHONJ" star was incensed and continued to yell as the man filmed. "Four f**kin' years. You had nowhere to live and I f**kin' gave you a f**kin' house. F**kin' loser," Gorga said. "Pay your f**kin' rent. Four f**kin' years you f**kin' a**hole," he added. The clip ends with the tenant driving off and mentioning that they are headed to the police to get a restraining order.
In the YouTube comment section, fans pointed out that Gorga mishandled the situation. "Joe needs to handle this professionally not like he a hood dope dealer," one viewer wrote. "This is def a violation of tenant rights," another added.