Joe Gorga Makes A Bold Move During The RHONJ Reunion

It's certainly safe to say that the husbands of the "Real Housewives" franchise sometimes stir up just as much drama as their partners. Joe Gorga from "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" is certainly one of them. Many viewers still recall the fight that Joe had with his brother-in-law back in 2003. Things got so physical and so bad that Teresa Giudice ran out of the room to get help, while Melissa Gorga tried to get in the middle of the two men, despite the fact that they were throwing punches. More recently, Joe also confronted his sister Teresa in a heated spat after she failed to defend him during a fight with Jennifer Aydin, as detailed by People, and when he also told his wife Melissa that he was "done" with their marriage. During an episode of "RHONJ," when Melissa suggested Joe was supposedly holding her back, he responded with, "Listen, go be whatever you want to be in life. We're done," according to Page Six.

And while Joe has certainly had enough on-air fights that he could write his own tell-all book, it's his feud with his beloved niece Gia Giudice that's the most concerning for fans. In fact, Joe's bold move during the "RHONJ" reunion signals that things are only going to get worse between him and his niece before they get better.