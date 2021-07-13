Melissa Gorga Details What Her Relationship With Joe Is Really Like Today

"Real Housewives of New Jersey" stars Melissa Gorga and Joe Gorga appear to be trying to make their relationship work after recently dealing with major issues in their marriage. Fans watched the couple struggle during the latest season, especially since Joe had issues adjusting to his wife's work life. In the season finale, Melissa shockingly confessed (via Us Weekly), "I wanna feel fulfilled. Not just as a mom. And I've never seen Joe fight so hard against something that I want." She continued, "So I am feeling really scared about our relationship because I've never felt this exhaustion and feeling of giving up."

The New Jersey natives were also forced to deal with their issues head-on thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. Melissa explained, "The pandemic I think put us together a lot more hours than we usually are because usually he's at work. So we don't have time to argue about this stuff ... but all of the time to talk about it was almost like it was rough for us."

The mother-of-three admitted that while at first she was "embarrassed" by their fights this season, she does believe that it helps portray what a real marriage is like. She revealed, "Nothing's perfect. I know a lot of people always wanted to believe that we were, [but] we are not, we have arguments. We love each other hard, but we also butt heads." Yet, it appears that the couple has managed to work through some of their problems since filming.