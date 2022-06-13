Prince William And Kate Middleton Are About To Make A Big Move

No, Prince William and Kate Middleton are not about to pull a Meghan-and-Harry and resign from royal duties and move to the United States (though that would be one way to resolve the ongoing rift between the two brothers). The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are, however, about to make a pretty big move.

As Queen Elizabeth, who is now 96 years old, continues to skip more royal events due to her health and mobility, all eyes are on the royal family. Next in line for the throne is Queen Elizabeth's son, Prince Charles. Some in the U.K. have speculated Charles may abdicate the throne to William, though one royal expert said that such an act would be "inconceivable," per Express.

William and Kate are not moving right into the royal palace or anything, but it does look like the family may be relocating to an area that's closer to the queen. But there also could be more than one reason for the move.