Queen Elizabeth Makes Another Last-Minute Attendance Decision

Queen Elizabeth has made another last-minute attendance decision to ensure she keeps everybody on their toes. The queen has spent considerable periods out of public view in recent memory. But, as June's Platinum Jubilee weekend edges closer, she's been slowly re-emerging into the public again.

On May 23, however, Her Majesty surprised everyone by appearing at the iconic Chelsea Flower Show. "Buckingham Palace recently stated the queen's decisions regarding attending events will start to become more last-minute due to ongoing mobility problems," a Daily Mail reporter tweeted. A journalist for the Sunday Times shared that "several members of her family" were also stopping to smell the roses. "A busy few days for The Queen who has just arrived at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show — an event she has attended since she was a child," Royal Central also noted. In a video, the Queen was clad in pink and was being driven around the show in a buggy.

In March, Her Majesty the Queen partook in her first public outing in six months to attend Prince Philip's memorial service. In May, she popped up at the annual Royal Windsor Horse Show and then a week later in Paddington, London to "mark the completion of the Elizabeth [subway] line" (via BBC).