Jennifer Aniston's Latest Look Is An Unexpected Friends Throwback

Jennifer Aniston has managed to turn a lot of heads over the years, thanks to her classic, but always trendy looks on the red carpet. She's also gotten plenty of attention thanks to that iconic haircut she got back in 1995 when almost everyone with a tabloid magazine clip out stormed their hairdresser demanding they get a "Rachel" cut, named after Aniston's character Rachel Green on "Friends."

But as anyone who has watched "Friends" reruns multiple times over the years would know, Rachel was more than just her hair. She was a shopping assistant at Bloomingdale's before she landed her dream job at Ralph Lauren, and later on, Louis Vuitton in Paris. In an interview with People back in 2021, Aniston imagined Rachel would still be in the fashion industry today, if not also a fashion designer herself. She said, "I would like to have maybe started a clothing line of my own, and it's sort of a small franchise. Like a Nili Lotan."

And while there's a very good chance that Rachel Green could be designing her own cut-out dresses while wearing ultra-low rise jeans and chunky heels, Aniston's latest look is an unexpected throwback from the "Friends" era, but it's certainly not a bad one either.