The Tragic Death Of Lane Fernandez, Teen Mom Star Malorie Beaver's Ex

Lane Fernandez, who starred in parts of "Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant" in Seasons 2 and 3 with ex-girlfriend Malorie Beaver, has died. Lane was just 28 years old at the time of his death. The reality star's wife, Kylee Rose Fernandez, shared the news in a gut-wrenching Facebook post that included several images of Lane.

"I'm so lost without you babe.. I love you to the moon and back and I know you're watching out for us. I will forever miss you. It's always been you," Kylee wrote on the update. "Nolyn, Emerson, and I love you so much and you were an amazing father, dog dad, and husband. You'll forever be my rock, and my best friend. I miss you more than anything baby." She did not share any further details regarding Lane's cause of death, leaving plenty of questions unanswered. Lane's widow has received plenty of love and support on her Facebook post, with most people expressing their condolences. "Praying for you Kylee. I'm so sorry for your loss," one person wrote. "Prayers for you sweet girl! I couldn't imagine going through this!" another social media user commented.

Lane's ex, Malorie, also shared a short video of Lane and their daughter, Emerson, on her Instagram Stories, simply writing "RIP" with a heart. In addition, Malorie's sister, Rachel Beaver, also confirmed the news on her Instagram Stories. "I can't even begin to express the pain I feel right now. Gone too soon ... rest easy Lane," she wrote, per Page Six.