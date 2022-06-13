DWTS Alum Cody Rigsby Doesn't Hold Back His Feelings About Tyra Banks

It's unclear whether Tyra Banks will return as the host of "Dancing With the Stars" as the series will move to Disney+ for its 31st season on the air. In April, a source exclusively revealed to The U.S. Sun an official decision had yet to be made, but that it didn't look like Banks would be asked to host again. The series reportedly received low ratings last season. There was also major backlash when Banks was named the new host. After revamping the show a few seasons ago, the source revealed that it turned into an "unhappy environment," explaining that the problems behind the scenes negatively impacted the show and ultimately led to its downfall.

"I wouldn't say it's Tyra's fault the show got dropped by the network," the source told The Sun, "I mean, that certainly didn't help, but she came in and did the job she was hired to do. She didn't fit in with producers and she didn't fit with the audience and it showed."

It appears that everyone's still in the dark on how the show will run next season and who will be hired to return. However, no one seems to be too concerned about Banks returning to the series. Former DWTS host Brooke Burke spoke out about her during a recent podcast appearance and called her a "diva," explaining that the show was not the place for that (via Us Weekly). Now more series alumni, including Cody Rigsby, are speaking out about Banks.