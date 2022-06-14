Britney Spears Has Reportedly Made Another Huge Move After Wedding

By pulling the plug on her conservatorship, Britney Spears has managed to get her life back. She's now doing all the things that she couldn't do when she was under her father Jamie Spears' 14-year control, which includes working on her family plans and marrying her man, Sam Asghari.

But that doesn't mean there aren't people out there who aren't worried for her. Much to the relief of her concerned fans, details about Spears and Asghari's reported prenup have come to light. Apparently, Spears' lawyers did not waste a second the moment Asghari proposed to the singer to ensure that her fortune would remain protected, per TMZ. That doesn't seem to be of the utmost concern for Asghari though, as he and Spears are seemingly working on their baby-making plans. When Spears announced on May 14 that she had sadly miscarried, Asghari left a comment on her Instagram page that said, "We will have a miracle soon," and added a red heart emoji.

Now, it looks like Spears and Asghari are about to reach another milestone in their life together.