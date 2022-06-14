Britney Spears Has Reportedly Made Another Huge Move After Wedding
By pulling the plug on her conservatorship, Britney Spears has managed to get her life back. She's now doing all the things that she couldn't do when she was under her father Jamie Spears' 14-year control, which includes working on her family plans and marrying her man, Sam Asghari.
But that doesn't mean there aren't people out there who aren't worried for her. Much to the relief of her concerned fans, details about Spears and Asghari's reported prenup have come to light. Apparently, Spears' lawyers did not waste a second the moment Asghari proposed to the singer to ensure that her fortune would remain protected, per TMZ. That doesn't seem to be of the utmost concern for Asghari though, as he and Spears are seemingly working on their baby-making plans. When Spears announced on May 14 that she had sadly miscarried, Asghari left a comment on her Instagram page that said, "We will have a miracle soon," and added a red heart emoji.
Now, it looks like Spears and Asghari are about to reach another milestone in their life together.
Britney Spears wants to live in the same neighborhood as her sons
According to the Daily Mail, Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are moving, and not to just any house, but one across the street from her ex-husband, Kevin Federline. TMZ says that the newlyweds coughed up $11.8 million to buy an estimated 11,650 square foot home in the Kardashian 'hood of Calabasas. Now, whether or not this means Spears will get to spend more time with her two sons Sean Preston and Jayden James remains to be seen.
Both of Spears' sons were not present at her wedding to Asghari, per People. Federline's personal lawyer Mark Vincent Kaplan told the publication in a statement that the two teens apparently "didn't want to take away" the big day from Spears but added that they were "happy for their mom and they are hopeful that Sam and Britney are starting a great future together."
Seeing how family is on the forefront of Spears' mind, it's safe to say that she's perhaps making every effort to keep her loved ones close to her, even if it means she also has to stay close to her ex.