Details About Britney Spears And Sam Asghari's Reported Prenup Have Come To Light

Since Britney Spears is worth an estimated $70 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth, her lawyers sure had a lot of work to do before they ironed out all of the details in her prenup agreement ahead of her wedding Sam Asghari. According to TMZ, Spears' lawyers were on the phone the moment Asghari popped the all-important question and proposed to the singer. It seems as though Asghari won't access any of the money or income that Spears has generated up until this point in her life. However, he will see a slice of Spears' income during their marriage, whatever that may be. Because Spears currently has no plans to hit the stage again, it will be interesting to see what her career plans will be moving forward.

Asghari, meanwhile, has managed to land small roles in Hollywood and even told Variety he wants to become an A-list star. He told the publication back in May, "My ultimate goal is to be the first Middle Easterner that plays a superhero. Marvel or anybody — they should give me a call." It looks like his phone isn't ringing off the hook yet, according to IMDb, but that soon might change.