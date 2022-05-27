Would Britney Spears Consider Doing Another Las Vegas Residency?

Powerhouse entertainer Britney Spears has certainly left her mark on Las Vegas. Like a lot of her peers, the "Sometimes" hitmaker embarked on a residency in Sin City at The AXIS at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in 2013. Titled "Piece of Me," Spears performed a total of 248 shows and earned over $137 million after selling 916,184 tickets over five years, per Billboard.

Spears' residency not only attracted thousands of fans but also A-list celebrities. As previously reported by People, Beyonce and Jay-Z were spotted at a show in 2015, while the likes of Selena Gomez, Adam Lambert, and Miley Cyrus also attended in 2013, per International Business Times. On Shania Twain's own "Home Now Radio" show on Apple Music, Twain admitted that Spears inspired her "Let's Go!" Las Vegas residency. "I thought her show was great and I was motivated to get on that same stage, so her show inspired me a lot. It was a fantastic show," Twain said, via RetroPop.

In 2019, she was supposed to kick off a second residency, "Domination," that was called off reportedly due to her dad's health problems, per Independent. The pop star's legal drama with her father over her controversial conservatorship later pointed to a different reason why Spears left Vegas. However, with Spears' first residency making a big impact on both fans and performers, many have been left wondering if the newly-freed music icon will ever return with more shows after a recent visit.