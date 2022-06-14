Inside Dua Lipa And Rita Ora's Complicated Relationship

If you've paid any attention to pop music in recent years, you might have noticed an interesting trend. Between Dua Lipa, Rita Ora, Bebe Rexha, and Ava Max, female singers with Albanian heritage are having a serious moment.

Given their shared background and similar musical output, they're often compared to one another, with Rexha herself expressing desires for a collaboration between the four. She even tagged her peers in a 2019 tweet with Max replying, "New lady marmalade," referencing the early 2000s remake of Patti Labelle's signature hit by the genre's it girls of the time. Rexha previously featured on Ora's controversial 2018 song "Girls," but a new song would bring together Lipa and Max as well. Three years after the hopeful tweet, the potential collab still has yet to see the light of day.

Dua Lipa's star has burned the brightest, propelling her to a whole new level of stardom thanks to her album "Future Nostalgia," while Rexha, Max, and Ora have also seen success. However, a rumored feud between Lipa and Ora is supposedly what put a damper on the much-anticipated collab. Given the alleged rivalry, maybe it isn't "meant to be" after all.

It's worth noting that whispers of the feud aren't based on any concrete evidence, and remain just that — whispers. Neither Lipa nor Ora have spoken out against one another, with mostly the Daily Mail reporting that the two artists have avoided each other at parties. However, a firsthand witness has hinted there's more to the story.