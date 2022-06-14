Selena Gomez Makes Rare Comments About Split With Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez were the "it" couple of tweens. The famous duo boasted a huge fan base who lovingly referred to the couple as Jelena. While Bieber was one of the most popular singers of his generation, Gomez gained fame on her hit Disney show, "Wizards of Waverly Place." Together, the two seemed unstoppable.

According to MTV News, the pair first linked up back in 2011. Bieber, being the superstar he is, rented out the Staples Center in Los Angeles for a dinner date. The couple had somewhat of a rollercoaster of a relationship, and they were very much on-again, off-again. HuffPost reported that in 2013, the pair broke up after a fight on New Year's Eve, but by 2014, they were back on again (per MTV U.K.). The couple called it quits for good in 2018, per Seventeen.

As fans know, Bieber ultimately moved on with Hailey Baldwin, and they tied the knot. Gomez turned to music after her split from the pop superstar, and according to PopSugar, her song, ​​"Lose You to Love Me," seemed to be an ode to Bieber. One of the lines, for example, read, "In two months, you replaced us / Like it was easy," which takes a jab at his romance with Baldwin. Now, Gomez is talking more about the split and the positive things it brought to her life.