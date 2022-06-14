Maddie Ziegler Makes It Clear Where She Stands With Abby Lee Miller Today

If you were a fan of TLC's "Dance Moms," then you're already well aware of how tense things can be in the ultra-competitive world of children's dance. The series followed troubled choreographer Abby Lee Miller's Pittsburgh dance troupe, made up of roughly a dozen young girls who faced immense pressure from Miller, their mothers, and their teammates to succeed. Miller added to the chaos by ranking the girls in a pyramid form at the end of every episode — a practice that left those on the bottom in tears and infuriated the high-strung moms.

Some of the girls featured on "Dance Moms" went on to be big names stars. There's JoJo Siwa, who eventually broke away from the bottom of the pyramid and has since become a huge star. There's also Nia Sioux, who now attends UCLA and acts on the side, per Us Weekly. However, the most notable alumni of the Abby Miller studio is probably Maddie Ziegler.

Ziegler often found herself at the top of the pyramid and, thus, was one of Miller's favorites — something that often enraged her teammates and their mothers. Ziegler found her big break starring in Sia's "Chandelier" music video and is now an actor and a model with nearly 14 million followers on Instagram. You might think that the success her stint on "Dance Moms" afforded her would make Ziegler grateful for knowing Miller, but nothing could be further from the truth.