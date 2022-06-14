Tyler Perry Spills All On Will Smith's Oscar Slap

Tyler Perry opened up to Gayle King during the Tribeca Film Festival about that infamous slap, describing it as "painful" for everyone involved and in more ways than one. "Trust me, as painful as it was for all of us in the room, it was as painful for Chris [Rock], who was a pure champion for the way he handled it," Perry said, per People. "But I want you to understand that something happened that was extremely painful for [Will Smith] as well. That is no excuse. He was completely wrong for what he did. But something triggered him — that is so out of everything he is."

Perry said that when he went up to Smith, the soon-to-be-Oscar-winner was "devastated," and basically in a state of shock. "He couldn't believe what happened. He couldn't believe he did it," Perry said. The filmmaker also clarified that when he approached Smith after The Slap it wasn't to offer comfort, per se, but to "deescalate" the situation. And yes, he did check on Rock after the incident as well.

Denzel Washington was of course also there to offer his own deescalation services, getting a shout-out in Smith's acceptance speech for his obviously meaningful advice. Per Associated Press, Smith said, "Denzel said to me a few minutes ago, he said, 'At your highest moment, be careful. That's when the devil comes for you.'" We suppose demonic possession would explain some things.