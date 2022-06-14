The Unfortunate Diagnosis That Forced Mick Jagger To Change His Show
Sir Mick Jagger is still the life of the party after decades in the music industry. He has been the frontman for The Rolling Stones since 1962, per the Express, and he's still going strong. In fact, The Rolling Stones are currently touring Europe as part of their 60th-anniversary celebrations as their Instagram post attests. Per the BBC, their Liverpool performance was their first UK concert since the tragic death of Charlie Watts in August 2021. BBC reports that the band had not played in Liverpool in over 50 years, and so Jagger decided to do some sightseeing as part of the trip. He took to his social media page to post a carousel of images of some of the city's hotspots. Jagger posed alongside a statue of English singer Cilla Black, took in some of the city's graffiti, and posed at the Empire Theater, the Liverpool Museum, and Canada Boulevard. He captioned the post, "So long since I've been in Liverpool."
The rock star also commemorated his trip by giving back to a fellow musician after the Liverpool concert. KPVI reports that he presented Yungblud with a Buddy Holly-inspired guitar on behalf of The Buddy Holly Educational Foundation. Jagger mused of Yungblud, "That kind of post-punk vibe makes me think there is still a bit of life in rock and roll." However, the band's epic tour came to a grinding halt after Jagger revealed some health issues confirming the reason for the cancellation of the Amsterdam and Bern shows.
Mick Jagger tests positive while on European tour
Mick Jagger took to Twitter to make a stunning announcement. The rock and roll icon and father of eight revealed, "I'm so sorry that we've had to postpone the Amsterdam show with such short notice tonight." Variety reports that The Rolling Stones were supposed to have a concert at Amsterdam's Johan Cruijff Arena, and some fans had already arrived at the venue when the concert was postponed. Apparently, the show was canceled only 90 minutes before it was scheduled to begin. Jagger added, "I have unfortunately just tested positive for COVID. We aim to reschedule the date ASAP and get back as soon as we can. Thank you all for your patience and understanding. Mick." The outlet also reports that Jagger started to experience coronavirus symptoms after he went to the concert venue. The group then confirmed that they would be rescheduling the concert, per Instagram.
On June 14, The Rolling Stones posted that they would also be postponing their concert in Bern, Switzerland. They also revealed that their next show would take place on June 21 in Milan, Italy. They wrote, "The Rolling Stones are deeply sorry for this postponement, but the safety of the audience, fellow musicians, and the touring crew has to take priority." Per People, Jagger's girlfriend, Melanie Hamrick, and 5-year-old son, Deveraux Jagger, attended at least one Rolling Stones concert. And, according to the Daily Mail, Jagger spent some time with them just hours before his COVID diagnosis. Wishing Mick a speedy recovery!