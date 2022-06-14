The Unfortunate Diagnosis That Forced Mick Jagger To Change His Show

Sir Mick Jagger is still the life of the party after decades in the music industry. He has been the frontman for The Rolling Stones since 1962, per the Express, and he's still going strong. In fact, The Rolling Stones are currently touring Europe as part of their 60th-anniversary celebrations as their Instagram post attests. Per the BBC, their Liverpool performance was their first UK concert since the tragic death of Charlie Watts in August 2021. BBC reports that the band had not played in Liverpool in over 50 years, and so Jagger decided to do some sightseeing as part of the trip. He took to his social media page to post a carousel of images of some of the city's hotspots. Jagger posed alongside a statue of English singer Cilla Black, took in some of the city's graffiti, and posed at the Empire Theater, the Liverpool Museum, and Canada Boulevard. He captioned the post, "So long since I've been in Liverpool."

The rock star also commemorated his trip by giving back to a fellow musician after the Liverpool concert. KPVI reports that he presented Yungblud with a Buddy Holly-inspired guitar on behalf of The Buddy Holly Educational Foundation. Jagger mused of Yungblud, "That kind of post-punk vibe makes me think there is still a bit of life in rock and roll." However, the band's epic tour came to a grinding halt after Jagger revealed some health issues confirming the reason for the cancellation of the Amsterdam and Bern shows.