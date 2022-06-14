What Barbara Eden Is Up To Today

Barbara Eden is undeniably best known for her role as the vivacious Jeannie in "I Dream of Jeannie" in the 1960s. As a genie named Jeannie, Eden really hit her stride in Hollywood. Though it was not her first major role, per IMBd, Jeannie cemented Eden's place in television history as an absolute icon. Over 50 years later, Eden isn't letting time get in her way. She has sworn off retirement and never lost an attachment to her best-known role.

"She's easy to live with," Eden told People of Jeannie in 2021. "She really is. I like her a lot. I think what makes me so happy is that so many people around the world like her. Not me. They like that character. And they like the show for what it is. It takes people out of themselves and into another world. and I appreciate that. I like it very much."

Even so, playing Jeannie happened just after ten years into Eden's decades-long career. Nearly half a century later, what else had this magical actor been up to?