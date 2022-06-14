Post Malone Reveals The Extreme Way He Altered His Voice

Post Malone's voice may not be the same but regardless he will still go down as one of the greatest to ever do it. Back in 2020, fans started to speculate the "Cooped Up" singer was on drugs after one of his crazed performances during his "Runaway Tour," per The U.S. Sun. As the video clip of him in concert started to make its rounds online, Malone quickly shut down the rumors and advised concert-goers that was far from the truth. "I'm not on drugs and I feel the best I've ever f*****g felt in my life," he said during his show at the FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee (via The U.S. Sun).

"I've been busting my a** for these shows and f*****g fall on the floor and do all that fun s**t." he added. "I appreciate the love and the support, but I feel f*****g fantastic and I'm not doing drugs."

While Malone has made it abundantly clear he is not on any kind of substance, he has however revealed what his vice is and how it's affected him in several ways.