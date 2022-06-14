90 Day Fiance's Chantel Everett Has Everyone Questioning Her Relationship With Pedro Jimeno
"90 Day Fiancé" stars Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimeno scored their own show after documenting the beginning of their romance on the TLC show. Their spinoff, "The Family Chantel," is already in its fourth season and it seems that the couple is facing new challenges. Whereas previous seasons have focused on family issues, it seems as if things are about to get very real for the couple. A sneak peek at Season 4 of "The Family Chantel" shows that although the couple moved into a new home and Pedro has a new job, their relationship is going through some murky waters. Chantel reveals, "I don't want a separation," but also shares that they haven't had sex in months.
At one point, she even accuses Pedro of not loving her anymore. He becomes silent as she provokes him by saying, "You don't. Just say it." Chantel also does not think his co-workers have a good influence on him. "When I ask you where you're going, you tell me it's none of my business and you're coming home drunk," she says. Pedro replies, "I swear to God, if I was to cheat on you, I left the house a long time ago." Pedro is also unhappy because he thinks Chantel is lazy and doesn't clean or organize the house. Now, it seems as if Chantel has taken to Instagram to refute Pedro's claims and make some of her own.
Chantel Everett throws shade at Pedro Jimeno
Chantel Everett took to Instagram to share her grievances about her marriage. In the since-removed reel, Pedro Jimeno's wife is cooking. However, she captioned the clip (via Soap Dirt), "With 12 hour shifts the insta pot and slow cooker became my life saver ... but he still didn't come home for dinner." She also shared a screenshot of Pedro on TV, to which she wrote, "More lies." Fans seemingly sided with Chantel, with one writing (via ScreenRant), "Pedro taking you for granted," while another passionately wrote, "DUMP HIM!!!"
And unfortunately, it seems as if Chantel and Pedro no longer share photos of each other on social media. The last snap that Pedro posted of him and Chantel was on February 9, 2021. On a February 2 post, the couple also posed together, and many fans have commented about the current status of their relationship. One person wrote, "They deleted most of their pictures together." Another noted, "Hope you two are still MARRIED. Haven't seen any photos of you together." Of course, the couple could have also chosen to simply keep their relationship off social media to keep fans interested in "The Family Chantel." Let's hope that they're just boosting their ratings and that their marriage is as solid as ever.