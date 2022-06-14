90 Day Fiance's Chantel Everett Has Everyone Questioning Her Relationship With Pedro Jimeno

"90 Day Fiancé" stars Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimeno scored their own show after documenting the beginning of their romance on the TLC show. Their spinoff, "The Family Chantel," is already in its fourth season and it seems that the couple is facing new challenges. Whereas previous seasons have focused on family issues, it seems as if things are about to get very real for the couple. A sneak peek at Season 4 of "The Family Chantel" shows that although the couple moved into a new home and Pedro has a new job, their relationship is going through some murky waters. Chantel reveals, "I don't want a separation," but also shares that they haven't had sex in months.

At one point, she even accuses Pedro of not loving her anymore. He becomes silent as she provokes him by saying, "You don't. Just say it." Chantel also does not think his co-workers have a good influence on him. "When I ask you where you're going, you tell me it's none of my business and you're coming home drunk," she says. Pedro replies, "I swear to God, if I was to cheat on you, I left the house a long time ago." Pedro is also unhappy because he thinks Chantel is lazy and doesn't clean or organize the house. Now, it seems as if Chantel has taken to Instagram to refute Pedro's claims and make some of her own.