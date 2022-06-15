Janet Jackson Finally Spills The Beans About Her Next Album

Janet Jackson has a whole back catalog of iconic music that has managed to stay relevant throughout the decades. With that being said, she previously teased fans that she was going to be welcoming more to the collection.

In February 2020, the "What Have You Done for Me Lately" hitmaker announced plans of releasing a new studio album titled "Black Diamond" on Instagram. "I see myself as a Black Diamond in its purest form. I'm a rock, I have ruff edges but I keep moving forward. I want to show you my strength as well as give you strength," Jackson explained, adding, "I love u guys so much and I'm #SoExcited to share this new era with you. See u soon!" In addition to that, she had hopes of embarking on a world tour. However, due to the global pandemic, both were put on hold. While Jackson hasn't put out any new music since her initial announcement, she starred in her own documentary, "JANET," on A&E and Lifetime earlier this year. She teased an unreleased song, "Luv I Luv," during the credits of the doc, according to NME.

As fans patiently wait for a new album from the living legend, Jackson has given everyone an update on why she has yet to release anything.