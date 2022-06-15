Janet Jackson Finally Spills The Beans About Her Next Album
Janet Jackson has a whole back catalog of iconic music that has managed to stay relevant throughout the decades. With that being said, she previously teased fans that she was going to be welcoming more to the collection.
In February 2020, the "What Have You Done for Me Lately" hitmaker announced plans of releasing a new studio album titled "Black Diamond" on Instagram. "I see myself as a Black Diamond in its purest form. I'm a rock, I have ruff edges but I keep moving forward. I want to show you my strength as well as give you strength," Jackson explained, adding, "I love u guys so much and I'm #SoExcited to share this new era with you. See u soon!" In addition to that, she had hopes of embarking on a world tour. However, due to the global pandemic, both were put on hold. While Jackson hasn't put out any new music since her initial announcement, she starred in her own documentary, "JANET," on A&E and Lifetime earlier this year. She teased an unreleased song, "Luv I Luv," during the credits of the doc, according to NME.
As fans patiently wait for a new album from the living legend, Jackson has given everyone an update on why she has yet to release anything.
Janet Jackson's No. 1 priority is being a mom
Janet Jackson graced the latest cover of Essence magazine and finally spoke about what's going on with her long-awaited "Black Diamond" album. The powerhouse entertainer admitted that fans have been constantly asking her about the project but she is still unsure when it will be released.
"Sometimes things happen that you don't expect to happen, and you have to figure things out — or you're in a space in your life when you have to take a step back and take a break for a minute," Jackson explained. The "Go Deep" singer might be many decades into her career, but she states that music is still a job she loves. "There will be music at some point. Exactly when? I can't say just yet, but there will be. I love it too much not to do it. This is all I know," she explained before mentioning that being a mom to her son, Eissa Al Mana, is her main priority right now.
Taking to Instagram, she shared her latest Essence cover, on which Jackson flashed her signature smile while wearing her long dark hair down with a black beanie. Even without new music, Jackson will perform her classics and serve as a headliner at Essence Festival alongside Nicki Minaj and Kevin Hart.