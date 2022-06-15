Hailey Bieber Gives A Positive Update On Justin Bieber's Health Issues

Justin Bieber recently announced on Instagram that he was diagnosed with Ramsay-Hunt syndrome, a disorder caused by a rare virus that can lead to facial paralysis. The diagnosis led Justin to cancel shows on his Justice World Tour and take time to rest before going public with the news. In the nearly three-minute video, after explaining the disorder, he went on to apologize to his fans, adding, "So for those who are frustrated by my cancellations of the next shows, I'm just physically, obviously, not capable of doing them. This is pretty serious as you can see, but obviously my body's telling me I gotta slow down and I hope you guys understand."

A barrage of support immediately flooded the comments section, with stars including DJ Khaled, Addison Rae, Kehlani, and more sending him well wishes in addition to his millions of Beliebers. This health update is not long after his wife, Hailey Bieber, had her own health scare back in March when she was hospitalized for a blood clot in her brain, which led to a mini-stroke. According to Rolling Stone, anti-vaxxers have unfortunately had a field day with the couple's recent health issues, attributing them to the COVID-19 vaccine without much evidence.

While many were excited to see the "Stay" singer on his new tour, fans will surely understand the need to put his health first and receive more information on his diagnosis. Fortunately for the Beliebers, that might come sooner than they thought.