Justin Bieber Has Even More Bad News Following Serious Diagnosis

Justin Bieber is the latest singer forced to postpone shows. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, several artists had to cancel or postpone dates, including Adele, who famously had to postpone her Las Vegas residency shortly before it was scheduled to begin. Bieber has also been forced to cancel a few shows in his "Justice" tour, but it's not due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The singer took to his Instagram page on June 11 to let fans know his struggles with a condition called Ramsay Hunt. In the video clip, Bieber told fans that the "virus that attacks the nerve in my ear and my facial nerves and has caused my face to have paralysis." He then demonstrated how one side of his face would not move. "As you can see, this eye is not blinking. I can't smile on this side of my face. This nostril will not move. So there's full paralysis on this side of my face," he shared. Bieber told fans that he was using this time to rest and get better as he expressed his disappointment in canceling the shows.

Fans commented on the post to wish Bieber the best in his recovery, including some of the singer's famous pals. "Love you and proud of you," Bieber's manager, Scooter Braun, wrote. "Love u brother ! U will be great ! Rest up brother. We love u ! GOD LOVES U ! WE LOVE GOD ! Love forever!" Dj Khaled added. Now, Bieber is sharing more disappointing news with fans.