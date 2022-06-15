Andy Cohen Explains Why Snooki Most Likely Will Never Be Cast On RHONJ

Andy Cohen and Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi — two titans of reality TV, who have become institutions unto themselves — are in a fight. But don't worry, it's a "fake fight," and all because Cohen is (apparently) constantly asked to cast Snooki on "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" and the Original Bravolebrity simply won't do it. Even though, we can all agree, Snooki would make a highly entertaining Housewife.

Cohen addressed the faux-beef directly on his late night show, "Watch What Happens Live," with Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers on as guests and Barstool Sports' Trish and Nana behind the bar on June 14. Nana (aka Joey Camasta) is apparently a good friend of the "Jersey Shore" alum, and he in particular wanted to know the whole score between his friend and the Bravo host.

It's nothing personal, Cohen explained, and he was later backed up on Twitter by none other than Snooki herself.