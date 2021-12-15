Would Snooki Ever Become A Real Housewife Of New Jersey?
Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi is reality television royalty. Audiences first met Snooki on the MTV hit series "Jersey Shore" a decade ago. From getting arrested on the Seaside Heights boardwalk to drunkenly roaming the streets of Florence, Italy, the self-proclaimed "meatball" definitely solidified her image as the ultimate party girl on the show. "I don't regret it because it's brought me to where I am today," Snooki said of her famous partying antics, per Us Weekly. " ... I had to go through all of that crap to get to where I am."
Plenty has changed since then, as Snooki is now a proud mom of three kids, whom she shares with her husband Jionni LaValle. The star joked on Instagram that her partying is "now limited to Fridays only," per InTouch. "My a** gotta be a mom to three beautiful nuggets. I like the new mawma me better." Though her clubbing days may be behind her, Polizzi continues to bring her signature Snooki flare to the spin-off series "Jersey Shore: Family Vacation."
As a fixture on the "Jersey Shore" franchise, fans have often wondered if Polizzi would take her reality TV stardom beyond MTV. In fact, Snooki recently revealed if she would join another series in the Garden State. The star's answer when asked if she'd join "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" may surprise you.
Snooki says there's too much drama on 'RHONJ'
Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi isn't down to join "The Real Housewives of New Jersey." "I'm, like, terrified because some of those girls ... they get into it," Polizzi said of the "RHONJ" cast to Page Six. The star explained she wouldn't want to be a part of the show's atmosphere. "Even though I'm on a reality show, I hate drama. I like positivity and I like just having a good time and going home. I just feel like that would be wild," she said.
Snooki has had similar complaints about the negative vibes on "Jersey Shore." After stepping away from season 4 of "Family Vacation," Snooki opened up about leaving the show on "The Mel Robbins Show." "It was really hard," she said of her decision to leave, per E! News, "but I had to think about my happiness and where I really wanted myself to be and it's being a mom and being [with my] kids and not drama and drinking and drama."
Rumors of Snooki joining the "RHONJ" cast first swirled when she announced her leave from MTV in 2020. Polizzi wasn't totally opposed to becoming a Housewife at the time, as she revealed on her "It's Happening with Snooki and Joey" podcast, saying (via APP), "I definitely don't hate the idea because I love all the Jersey housewives." Snooki ultimately went on to deny the rumors, saying she was working on herself away from the spotlight.