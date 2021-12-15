Would Snooki Ever Become A Real Housewife Of New Jersey?

Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi isn't down to join "The Real Housewives of New Jersey." "I'm, like, terrified because some of those girls ... they get into it," Polizzi said of the "RHONJ" cast to Page Six. The star explained she wouldn't want to be a part of the show's atmosphere. "Even though I'm on a reality show, I hate drama. I like positivity and I like just having a good time and going home. I just feel like that would be wild," she said.

Snooki has had similar complaints about the negative vibes on "Jersey Shore." After stepping away from season 4 of "Family Vacation," Snooki opened up about leaving the show on "The Mel Robbins Show." "It was really hard," she said of her decision to leave, per E! News, "but I had to think about my happiness and where I really wanted myself to be and it's being a mom and being [with my] kids and not drama and drinking and drama."

Rumors of Snooki joining the "RHONJ" cast first swirled when she announced her leave from MTV in 2020. Polizzi wasn't totally opposed to becoming a Housewife at the time, as she revealed on her "It's Happening with Snooki and Joey" podcast, saying (via APP), "I definitely don't hate the idea because I love all the Jersey housewives." Snooki ultimately went on to deny the rumors, saying she was working on herself away from the spotlight.