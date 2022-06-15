Chris Evans Has Strong Words For Critics Of One Lightyear Scene

Chris Evans has spoken out after "Lightyear" came under fire for including two homosexual characters in the animated film. One scene in particular — in which space ranger Alisha Hawthorne (voiced by Uzo Aduba) kisses her wife — is at the center of the firestorm. Now Evans, who plays the titular role in the film, is blasting those who have criticized the same-sex kiss.

"The real truth is those people are idiots," Evans told Reuters Television. Adding, "There's always going to be people who are afraid and unaware and trying to hold on to what was before. But those people die off like dinosaurs." The actor goes on to emphasize that people should instead try to "embrace the growth that makes us human."

Evans' remarks were echoed by Aduba, who plays the character in question. "It's us reflecting the world and its truth," Aduba said during an interview with AV Club. "These are stories that have always existed — worlds, lives, faces, shapes, all of the ages, and identities ... that have always existed. They're just now being invited into the story."