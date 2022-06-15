Harry Styles Hints About Beginning Of His Relationship With Olivia Wilde
Harry Styles and Olive Wilde are among the hottest new couples in Hollywood, but like many other celebrities, they don't talk about their love story very often, which is a shame for fans. The couple first met in 2020 on the set of the film "Don't Worry Darling." At the time, Wilde was pretty fresh from her split from Jason Sudeikis, so the new boo took many by surprise.
While they remain coy most of the time, Styles couldn't help but gush over Wilde in an interview with Howard Stern, per Page Six. "I had a wonderful experience being directed by Olivia," he told Stern while noting that acting can be "uncomfortable" at times. "I think you have to trust a lot," Styles continued. "It requires a lot of trust if you want to kind of give it everything, and I think being able to trust your director is a gift, so that was very helpful."
Wilde also semi addressed the romance in a December 2021 Vogue interview but didn't give away too much. "It's obviously really tempting to correct a false narrative," she told the outlet about their relationship. "But I think what you realize is that when you're really happy, it doesn't matter what strangers think about you." She added that "what you love and who you love" should be the only things that matter. Now, Styles is opening up about his relationship with Wilde a little more, including how he mentions the romance in one of his songs.
Olivia Wilde was too cool for Harry Styles
Harry Styles is getting candid about his love life in a new interview. The former "One Direction" star opened up about the beginning the Olivia Wilde romance on the "Spout" podcast. During his interview, the topic of his new song, "Cinema," came up. The host asked Styles what the song, which is based on someone feeling like they're not "cool" enough for a relationship, meant to him. "I think it's, like, when you like someone, that initial phase," Styles shared. "Am I doing things right? Before you get comfortable with each other and it's kinda, like, all of that stuff happens at the start of something." Even though the host gave Styles props for being a pretty "cool" dude, the singer humbly suggested that "we're all human."
While it's not too often that the famous couple chats about one another after meeting on the set of their film "Don't Worry Darling," that doesn't stop others from spilling the tea. On May 30, an insider told People that Styles and Wilde are "more serious than ever." They added, "Harry is very smitten," and that Wilde has "brought out his romantic side." In addition, Style "also has tremendous respect" for Wilde's work and he'd love to be a part of one of her future projects. "They both support each other's careers."
According to E News, Wilde has also been attending Styles' concerts, and the two had no problem packing on the PDA.