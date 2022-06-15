Harry Styles Hints About Beginning Of His Relationship With Olivia Wilde

Harry Styles and Olive Wilde are among the hottest new couples in Hollywood, but like many other celebrities, they don't talk about their love story very often, which is a shame for fans. The couple first met in 2020 on the set of the film "Don't Worry Darling." At the time, Wilde was pretty fresh from her split from Jason Sudeikis, so the new boo took many by surprise.

While they remain coy most of the time, Styles couldn't help but gush over Wilde in an interview with Howard Stern, per Page Six. "I had a wonderful experience being directed by Olivia," he told Stern while noting that acting can be "uncomfortable" at times. "I think you have to trust a lot," Styles continued. "It requires a lot of trust if you want to kind of give it everything, and I think being able to trust your director is a gift, so that was very helpful."

Wilde also semi addressed the romance in a December 2021 Vogue interview but didn't give away too much. "It's obviously really tempting to correct a false narrative," she told the outlet about their relationship. "But I think what you realize is that when you're really happy, it doesn't matter what strangers think about you." She added that "what you love and who you love" should be the only things that matter. Now, Styles is opening up about his relationship with Wilde a little more, including how he mentions the romance in one of his songs.