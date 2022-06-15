Blac Chyna's Lawyer Has Choice Words For Kris Jenner

You didn't think the legal battle between Blac Chyna and the Kardashians was actually over and done with, did you? The trial may be over, and the jury went home after deciding not to award Chyna any damages, but that doesn't mean this saga is finished. In fact, based on the choice words Chyna's lawyer has for Kris Jenner, we'd say their war is far from it.

Chyna's defamation lawsuit against the Kardashians alleged that the family negatively impacted her public image and even tried to get her E! show, "Rob & Chyna," canceled behind her back, according to Associated Press. Ultimately, the jury sided with the Kardashians, finding that Chyna's career was not directly harmed by the sisters' or their mom's actions, even if those actions were indeed shady toward Chyna behind the scenes.

But this is where it actually gets even worse for Chyna, and why her lawyer is now publicly fuming about Jenner.