Blac Chyna's Lawyer Has Choice Words For Kris Jenner
You didn't think the legal battle between Blac Chyna and the Kardashians was actually over and done with, did you? The trial may be over, and the jury went home after deciding not to award Chyna any damages, but that doesn't mean this saga is finished. In fact, based on the choice words Chyna's lawyer has for Kris Jenner, we'd say their war is far from it.
Chyna's defamation lawsuit against the Kardashians alleged that the family negatively impacted her public image and even tried to get her E! show, "Rob & Chyna," canceled behind her back, according to Associated Press. Ultimately, the jury sided with the Kardashians, finding that Chyna's career was not directly harmed by the sisters' or their mom's actions, even if those actions were indeed shady toward Chyna behind the scenes.
But this is where it actually gets even worse for Chyna, and why her lawyer is now publicly fuming about Jenner.
Blac Chyna's lawyer accuses Kris Jenner of trying to bankrupt her
Not only did Blac Chyna — whose real name is Angela White — not win her defamation lawsuit against the Kardashians, but the judge ruled that Chyna would also be on the hook for whatever the KarJenners spent defending it. According to TMZ, that comes out to a little over $390k, based on the legal filings. Woof.
Well Chyna's lawyer, Lynne Ciani, is really not having it. "Kris Jenner's attempt to financially ruin Angela White, the mother of her granddaughter Dream Kardashian, will not work," the attorney said in a statement to TMZ. "Under California law, costs are awarded to defendants only when they are without fault." What Ciani is pointing out here is that the jury agreed that the Kardashians tried to defame Chyna. They just didn't think that the Kardashians successfully ended Chyna's career.
And that's not all they're fighting back on. According to People, Chyna has also filed a legal challenge against the judge in her case, who she said was "undeniably hostile and extremely biased." This case is going to last forever, isn't it?