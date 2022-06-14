The Kardashians Have A Huge Demand For Blac Chyna After Their Legal Win

Before the Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard lawsuit verdict was decided, there was another lawsuit taking over Hollywood: the Kardashians v. Blac Chyna. In 2017, Chyna filed a lawsuit against reality TV's most famous family, claiming that they'd conspired to destroy her reality TV career by getting the second season of "Rob & Chyna" canceled, per The Washington Post. Chyna alleged this caused her to lose out on work opportunities, leading her to seek over $100 million in damages. During the trial, which took place in April, Variety reported that the jury ultimately ruled in favor of the KarJenners and found that no member of the Kardashian family deliberately planned to derail Chyna's career. Rather, her TV show was canceled because her relationship with Rob Kardashian came to an end.

The whole family appeared relieved by the verdict. When asked about her feelings at the Met Gala, Kris Jenner told ET that she was "just glad it's over" ... but is it really over? Per Page Six, Chyna plans to appeal the verdict, and her mother Tokyo Toni even launched a GoFundMe page to help pay for her daughter's legal fees.

Meanwhile, another legal battle between the parties has reared its ugly head. Chyna may be attempting to get out of a legal settlement with her ex Rob after she sued him for leaking explicit photos of her in 2017, per Page Six. To complicate matters further, the KarJenners now have another demand for Chyna following their legal win.