Dorinda Medley Is Still Not Done With Her Messy Vicki Gunvalson Feud

If you're a Bravo fan, then chances are you've been missing pot stirrers Vicki Gunvalson from "The Real Housewives of Ocean County" and Dorinda Medley of "The Real Housewives of New York City" since they left their respective franchises. The good news is the ladies joined the cast of the Peacock spinoff "The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Ex Wives Club," which gathered fan favorites who had departed the franchise for one reason or another.

Now, this wouldn't be a "Real Housewives" spinoff without a little bit – okay a lot – of drama and Gunvalson and Medley are bringing it. According to Brandy Glanville, a former "Beverly Hills" star who also signed on for the season, there was immediate tension between Medley and Gunvalson. "I felt like [Dorinda and Vicki] were both, like, peacocking a lot. It was like, 'Who's the OG?' Glanville explained to Us Weekly. "It was almost a queen bee off," she continued. "I feel like it was more of, like, who's more popular? It was really silly. Like, this is not a popularity contest. We're not in high school."

The issues started when Gunvalson shared her controversial opinions about the COVID-19 vaccine, which rubbed Medley the wrong way, per Page Six. Things only worsened from there, and now Medley is reportedly refusing to engage with her co-star any longer.