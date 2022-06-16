Two Hot Takes' Morgan Absher On Why She Is So Open About Mental Health On-Mic - Exclusive

Experiencing the COVID-19 pandemic forced many of us into fight or flight mode. It seemed for such a prolonged period of time that no one truly knew what they were doing, and for those of us who graduated in 2020, the world seemed to be particularly brutal, forcing many to take an odd job, move back in with their parents, collect unemployment, and scream into the abyss out of sheer panic. It's no wonder that the status of mental health has collectively gone down in young people since that dreaded year.

While trying to navigate the global chaos, many of us turned to television shows, reruns of "Harry Potter," hobbies, and podcasts as a means of escapism, and Morgan Absher was one such graduate who found herself in the same boat. Leaving her occupational therapy doctorate program in 2020, Absher was a bit rudderless, turning to Reddit for both hours of entertainment and a sense of connection. How else were we supposed to interact with other people during lockdown, after all?

Absher's experience finally prompted her to start a podcast, and now "Two Hot Takes" has taken the podcasting and social media world by storm. Not only does Absher discuss the hot Reddit takes of the day, but she also uses her platform to openly speak about mental health.