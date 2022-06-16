Bam Margera's Rehab Drama Finally Finds Some Resolution
Bam Margera, widely known as the crazy stunt performer on "Jackass," has been doing out-of-this-world stunts since the early 2000s. As the franchise grew over the years, so did Margera's fan base. While viewers across the U.S. and the world enjoyed watching the reality star perform these outlandish stunts, what many didn't realize was how it affected him behind closed doors.
Margera has often struggled with drug addiction throughout his career, and, according to legal documents obtained by The Blast, he believes that "Jackass" is to blame. The television personality revealed he's been addicted to painkillers and Adderall which have stemmed from doing stunts with the reality series. As a result of his substance abuse, "Jackass 4" producers were hesitant to include him in the new movie and instead they encouraged him to get professional help.
"I went to rehab for Adderall and alcohol, and I went there thinking I was going to do 30 days but they insisted that I do 90 days," Margera said in an April interview with TMZ. Although the professional skateboarder got the help he needed, his road to recovery is still not over.
Bam Margera fled his rehab center in Florida
According to CBS News, Bam Margera was admitted into a rehab facility earlier this year in the state of Florida. However, things took a turn for the worse when the "Jackass" star abruptly left his court-ordered program and essentially went missing.
TMZ reported on June 15 that police were looking for Margera after he allegedly fled the premises because he didn't like the treatment center and the services it offered. The manager of the rehab center told the outlet that Margera stated he was going to check himself to a different location. However, employees were worried about his unsupervised and unauthorized whereabouts.
However, police eventually found Margera in a Florida hotel room where he appeared to be sober and receptive to authorities, Page Six reported on June 16. He was eventually taken back to the same facility he originally escaped from. The outlet also reported that while a search team was out looking for Margera, the reality star seemingly posted on social media, pictured with wife Nicole Boyd and artist Machine Gun Kelly on June 14, the day that he first left the facility. Here's wishing Margera the best as he continues on his recovery journey.
If you or anyone you know is struggling with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).