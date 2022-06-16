Bam Margera's Rehab Drama Finally Finds Some Resolution

Bam Margera, widely known as the crazy stunt performer on "Jackass," has been doing out-of-this-world stunts since the early 2000s. As the franchise grew over the years, so did Margera's fan base. While viewers across the U.S. and the world enjoyed watching the reality star perform these outlandish stunts, what many didn't realize was how it affected him behind closed doors.

Margera has often struggled with drug addiction throughout his career, and, according to legal documents obtained by The Blast, he believes that "Jackass" is to blame. The television personality revealed he's been addicted to painkillers and Adderall which have stemmed from doing stunts with the reality series. As a result of his substance abuse, "Jackass 4" producers were hesitant to include him in the new movie and instead they encouraged him to get professional help.

"I went to rehab for Adderall and alcohol, and I went there thinking I was going to do 30 days but they insisted that I do 90 days," Margera said in an April interview with TMZ. Although the professional skateboarder got the help he needed, his road to recovery is still not over.