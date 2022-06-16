Joe Jonas Completely Disagrees With Brother Nick's Opinion Of Their Disney Sitcom

The Jonas Brothers took over the Disney Channel for just one year with their sitcom "Jonas" in 2009. The show aired for two seasons, totaling 32 episodes, according to IMDb, but was canceled by the network in 2010 after the second season was renamed "Jonas L.A." The show revolved around the Jonas Brothers, who were called the Lucas brothers on the series, as they navigated their lives as performers in the spotlight still attending high school. "Jonas" was nominated for an Emmy in 2010 for "Outstanding Children's Program," but lost to "Wizards of Waverly Place: The Movie," which also aired on Disney Channel. And while the show was short-lived, it seemed to have a lasting effect on the group.

In the band's 2019 documentary "Chasing Happiness," the series was brought up and it was revealed that the brothers do not have fond memories of the experience. In regards to the show, Nick Jonas called it a "big regret." He continued (via Insider), "We shouldn't have done that. It really stunted our growth. I feel like it was just a bad move. It was just not the time. Literally, we couldn't evolve because of it." The brothers seemingly agreed, specifically Kevin, who said it made them feel like "a joke."

Now, over a decade after the show's cancellation, it appears the show "Jonas" may be a subject of possible disagreement amongst the brothers.