RHOBH's Sutton Stracke Is Making Her Acting Debut
Sutton Stracke is no stranger to living her life in the spotlight. According to her Bravo profile, Stracke moved to the Beverly Hills area and became a socialite (and housewife). The reality star owns a boutique in West Hollywood, which is fittingly named The Sutton Concept. Thanks to her celebrity status, her boutique's Instagram has garnered over 25,000 followers. Items at the store do not come cheap — the website lists some products for over $900, likely earning her a steady income. Stracke — a trained ballet dancer — also happens to sit on the board of trustees at the American Ballet Theatre.
Of course, Stracke is most well-known for her role on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills." As fans who watch the show know, Stracke is often at the center of the drama — no matter where she goes. According to her IMDb profile, the mother of three first began appearing in the hit Bravo show in 2020, and as of this writing, she has appeared in 58 episodes, equalling plenty of catfights — especially the one between Stracke and Crystal Kung Minkoff.
Since Stracke's life is already centered around drama, it's only natural that she take her talents from reality television to scripted television. Thanks to a little help from a friend, Stracke is ready for her first scripted role.
Sutton Stracke will make a cameo in Chucky
Sutton Stracke can add "actor" to her resume thanks to a surprising new role that she's playing. The star took to her Twitter feed on June 16, to share two images of herself sitting in a black director's chair with the word "CHUCKY" written in multi-colored letters on the back. She rocked a bright yellow dress and wore loose curls in her hair. "I'm not quite sure how to thank [Don Mancini] for this opportunity! But. Thank you for allowing me into this amazing world," she wrote in the caption. "And getting to work with one of my besties [Jennifer Tilly] and see her incredible talent."
According to ET, Stracke will make a cameo in the series, which is centered around the iconic creepy doll, Chucky, whom most of us know from the "Child's Play" films. Stracke will play a party guest alongside her bestie, actor Jennifer Tilly, famous for playing the Bride of Chucky. As it turns out, Tilly once appeared with Stracke in an episode of "RHOBH," per ET. "I don't think I could be a regular," Tilly said of her "Housewives" cameo. "I'm too sensitive."
Syfy shared a photo of the cast on its Twitter page announcing Season 2 of "Chucky." According to IMDb, the first season of "Chucky" premiered in 2021 and featured eight episodes. It's unclear how many episodes will be in Season 2, but Stracke is sure to bring in viewers.