RHOBH's Sutton Stracke Is Making Her Acting Debut

Sutton Stracke is no stranger to living her life in the spotlight. According to her Bravo profile, Stracke moved to the Beverly Hills area and became a socialite (and housewife). The reality star owns a boutique in West Hollywood, which is fittingly named The Sutton Concept. Thanks to her celebrity status, her boutique's Instagram has garnered over 25,000 followers. Items at the store do not come cheap — the website lists some products for over $900, likely earning her a steady income. Stracke — a trained ballet dancer — also happens to sit on the board of trustees at the American Ballet Theatre.

Of course, Stracke is most well-known for her role on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills." As fans who watch the show know, Stracke is often at the center of the drama — no matter where she goes. According to her IMDb profile, the mother of three first began appearing in the hit Bravo show in 2020, and as of this writing, she has appeared in 58 episodes, equalling plenty of catfights — especially the one between Stracke and Crystal Kung Minkoff.

Since Stracke's life is already centered around drama, it's only natural that she take her talents from reality television to scripted television. Thanks to a little help from a friend, Stracke is ready for her first scripted role.