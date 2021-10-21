Where Do Sutton Stracke And Crystal Kung Minkoff Stand Today?

If there was ever a feud made for reality TV, it would be the one between Sutton Stracke and Crystal Kung Minkoff from the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills." According to Screen Rant, It all started when Sutton accidentally walked in on Crystal while she was changing her clothes. Even though Sutton was trying to return a coat, Crystal felt violated. Then, during the cast's Lake Tahoe trip, Sutton and Crystal had multiple tense conversations with each other, including a conversation about racial stereotyping.

According to Page Six, Crystal is the first Asian-American housewife on "RHOBH," and when she discussed the past racial stereotyping incidents she dealt with, Sutton dismissed and interrupted her. This caused friction between the two women, which prompted Sutton to speak about this incident on the podcast "Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef." In the interview, per People, Sutton reflected on the moment, calling it "a huge regret" to keep interrupting Crystal while she was explaining her experiences of racial stereotyping as an Asian-American woman.

Sutton also apologized to Crystal on her Instagram in May. "Despite Crystal and my strained relationship at the time, it was disrespectful to interrupt her and not listen to her express her truth. ... My life is blessed by the diversity of my relationships and I am committed to become a better listener to understand the painful realities experienced by people of color. I am sorry. I will do better and be better."

But where does the "RHOBH" co-stars' relationship currently stand?