Ezra Miller's Legal Troubles Just Keep Getting Worse

Ezra Miller is facing a new set of allegations after an alleged incident with a 12-year-old child. According to The Daily Beast, a Massachusetts family claims that they were involved in a verbal altercation with Miller, which quickly turned into an uncomfortable encounter for their child.

"They automatically were just weirdly drawn to me and kept talking about how they love my outfit and love my style, and kept going on and on about how it was great," the child said. "It was really uncomfortable. I was really nervous. I was scared to be around them after [they'd] yelled at my mother and she was crying," the child added. As a result, the family was issued a temporary restraining order against the 29-year old actor, who reportedly brandished a gun during the incident.

However, court officials may have trouble locating the "Afterschool" star, as they have recently deactivated their Instagram account. In addition, the parents of Tokata Iron Eyes were previously granted an order of protection against Miller, but revealed to the Los Angeles Times that the court has "no idea" where they are.