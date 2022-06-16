Drake's Surprise Announcement Has Fans Freaking Out

It looks like Drake's new music is coming way sooner than everyone thought.

Fans have been anticipating the rapper's follow-up to 2021's "Certified Lover Boy" since he started sharing photos of his studio sessions with producer Carnage. The Toronto native kept mum about the details of the album at the time, but what we do know is he may potentially be dropping tracks featuring fellow rapper Lil Baby and Kodak Black. At a conference for the Kodak Black Day Music Festival, the "Wake Me Up in the Sky" rapper said, "Me and Drake, we got some more music," adding that he's only waiting for Drake to release them. "It's really on like whenever bruh might feel like he ready and stuff. They be like, 'Is we gon' drop the album? We gon' do this?' It's really on him. We got a lot of songs though."

Meanwhile, at the Metro Metro festival in Montreal in May, Drake made a surprise appearance during Lil Baby's set. In his Twitch live stream, he also confirmed that they're indeed working together on new tracks. "My brother Lil Baby's in the studio right now, he's cooking up, we're working," he revealed.

After teasing new music and collaboration, Drake shocked everyone with an announcement that his latest album would finally drop, and what's surprising is he announced it on the same day as Beyoncé's new album reveal.