Savannah Chrisley Makes Emotional Public Vow After Her Parents' Legal Blow

Savannah Chrisley wants to make it known that she's offering her parents Todd and Julie Chrisley her full support.

On Thursday, June 16, Savannah finally broke her silence and took to Instagram to plead with fans to "please be kind" to her parents and the rest of their family amid the legal troubles they're facing. "This life is so cruel and we're all doing the best we can. I will continue to stand by my family and fight for justice," she wrote, adding she can't speak much about the case for legal reasons. Savannah instead turned to her faith amid the drama, writing, "I do believe that He will use every hardship and adversity we go through to strengthen us and prepare us for an even greater purpose."

According to an insider, no one in the Chrisley family expected any of this to happen. "The entire family is devastated about the verdict. Any future planning in Todd and Julie's life is pretty much on pause until they learn of the sentencing in the fall ... Their whole life changed in that moment," the source told Us Weekly. Now, pretty much every project is in limbo for the Chrisleys. But judging from Savannah's post, she's ready to soldier on and continue working. "Now let's get back to work. Now is my time to break the glass ceiling — no matter what comes my way I WILL succeed," she said.