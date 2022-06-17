Savannah Chrisley Makes Emotional Public Vow After Her Parents' Legal Blow
Savannah Chrisley is rallying behind her parents Todd and Julie Chrisley.
Early this month, Todd and Julie, stars of "Chrisley Knows Best," were found guilty of committing bank and tax fraud. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that the reality stars were found responsible for conning banks out of over $30 million in fraudulent loans from 2007 to 2012 by inflating their net worth, as well as evading federal taxes. In addition, Julie was also found guilty of wire fraud.
Steve Friedberg, the Chrisleys' lawyer in the case, told People that the couple was "disappointed" with the jury's decision and are planning to file an appeal. "Julie and Todd are so grateful for the love and support shown by their family, friends and fans," he added. "They both remain strong in their faith and will continue the 'fight' until they are vindicated. They have their priorities in order and are currently concentrating on the welfare of their children and Todd's mother, Elizabeth Faye Chrisley." Following the verdict, their daughter Savannah has expressed outward support for her parents, and said that the fight isn't over for the Chrisleys.
Savannah Chrisley is in full support of Todd and Julie after conviction
Savannah Chrisley wants to make it known that she's offering her parents Todd and Julie Chrisley her full support.
On Thursday, June 16, Savannah finally broke her silence and took to Instagram to plead with fans to "please be kind" to her parents and the rest of their family amid the legal troubles they're facing. "This life is so cruel and we're all doing the best we can. I will continue to stand by my family and fight for justice," she wrote, adding she can't speak much about the case for legal reasons. Savannah instead turned to her faith amid the drama, writing, "I do believe that He will use every hardship and adversity we go through to strengthen us and prepare us for an even greater purpose."
According to an insider, no one in the Chrisley family expected any of this to happen. "The entire family is devastated about the verdict. Any future planning in Todd and Julie's life is pretty much on pause until they learn of the sentencing in the fall ... Their whole life changed in that moment," the source told Us Weekly. Now, pretty much every project is in limbo for the Chrisleys. But judging from Savannah's post, she's ready to soldier on and continue working. "Now let's get back to work. Now is my time to break the glass ceiling — no matter what comes my way I WILL succeed," she said.