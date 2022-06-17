Camille Meyer Doesn't Hold Back Her Feelings About The Current RHOBH Ladies
Camille Meyer left "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" after the show's first two seasons, but she made her return to the series in Season 8 as a friend of the housewives, according to Bustle. Meyer then returned for Season 9 with drama continuing to surround her during the filming of the series. During the show's reunion, Meyer stormed off of the set and removed her microphone after the other housewives constantly picked fights with her at the taping, according to The Daily Dish. The explosive reunion featured Meyer firing back at the other ladies, with Denise Richards asking if she was "on something" at one point, per the Daily Mail.
Prior to the reunion airing, Meyer tweeted, "I got so upset and frustrated with the constant grilling I walked off the set. Then I unzipped my dress to remove my mic pack. Embarrassing moments. There are several tonight."
After her role as friend on Seasons 9 and 10, Kyle Richards said on Twitter that Meyer was not asked to return for Season 11. And while viewers won't see Meyer returning to the series anytime soon, her "RHOBH" commentary online has not come to a halt and most likely never will. In fact, she's been tweeting her unfiltered thoughts about Season 12 recently and hasn't held back.
Camille Meyer is less than impressed with the RHOBH cast
"The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" Season 12 aired on May 11, according to IMDb. The Bravo show is notorious for being the center of drama, but former "RHOBH" star Camille Meyer (formerly Camille Grammer), is seemingly getting bored with this season's storylines already. It was rumored that Meyer was not asked by the network to return for Season 11, but her commentary on the current housewives only continues as time goes on. Most recently, Meyer shared her thoughts on newcomer Crystal Minkoff's role on the show.
Meyer tweeted, "#Rhobh Boring Crystal storyline.. ugh. Reaching for a storyline." It also appears that the former housewife is not a fan of Erika Jayne. When one fan tweeted, "I'm so over Erika," Meyer replied, "Me too!" She also called Jayne a "know it all" in a separate tweet. Meyer, who constantly answers fan tweets during new episodes of "RHOBH," didn't hold back on giving her two cents, tweeting that housewife Dorit Kemsley is "so boring" and "cute but insufferable."
Fan account All About The Real Housewives reposted Meyer's tweet about Minkoff, and in the comment section, an overwhelming number of viewers agreed with the Beverly Hills alum. "You're such a f*#king mind reader Camille," one fan commented. As the new season of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" continues, it appears that so will Camille Meyer's comments.