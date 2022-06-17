Camille Meyer Doesn't Hold Back Her Feelings About The Current RHOBH Ladies

Camille Meyer left "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" after the show's first two seasons, but she made her return to the series in Season 8 as a friend of the housewives, according to Bustle. Meyer then returned for Season 9 with drama continuing to surround her during the filming of the series. During the show's reunion, Meyer stormed off of the set and removed her microphone after the other housewives constantly picked fights with her at the taping, according to The Daily Dish. The explosive reunion featured Meyer firing back at the other ladies, with Denise Richards asking if she was "on something" at one point, per the Daily Mail.

Prior to the reunion airing, Meyer tweeted, "I got so upset and frustrated with the constant grilling I walked off the set. Then I unzipped my dress to remove my mic pack. Embarrassing moments. There are several tonight."

After her role as friend on Seasons 9 and 10, Kyle Richards said on Twitter that Meyer was not asked to return for Season 11. And while viewers won't see Meyer returning to the series anytime soon, her "RHOBH" commentary online has not come to a halt and most likely never will. In fact, she's been tweeting her unfiltered thoughts about Season 12 recently and hasn't held back.