Shaquille O'Neal's Mystery Date Situation Fully Explained

Former NBA player and current sports commentator Shaquille O'Neal made headlines recently when he covered the tab for an entire restaurant while on a date in New York City. According to Page Six, the business mogul visited Jue Lan Club on June 12, and reportedly spent over $25,000 to cover the bill for fellow patrons at the restaurant. The outlet also reports that O'Neal was "extremely generous" to the restaurant's employees and "left them the biggest tip they've ever received."

The gracious move is not too surprising, as O'Neal has previously gifted his supporters with vehicles, engagement rings, and more. O'Neal discussed his desire to continue helping people during an episode of his TNT show, "Shaq Life: Acts of Shaqness." "Whenever I go to the store from now on, I'm buying somebody else something," he said.

And while the former Lakers star's recent act of kindness at Jue Lan Club appeared to be just another day for the entrepreneur, this stop came with the addition of an unnamed "mystery date." However, the situation is not quite what it seems.