The Hollywood Relationship That Fans Think Is Totally Fake

When it comes to Hollywood relationships, it's difficult to tell what's real and what's not, especially through the lens of so many Instagram filters.

However, there are many celebrity couples out there that insist their love is the real deal. Back in November 2021, a source close to Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck told Us Weekly that there was "not a single doubt in their mind[s]" that their relationship wouldn't work as Bennifer is hoping to last longer than "The Simpsons." Meanwhile, loved-up Travis Barker proved to the world just how much Kourtney Kardashian meant to him when he got her name tattooed on his chest in April 2021, according to Page Six. Not to be outdone by any of the other celebrity couples out there, Megan Fox admitted that she and Machine Gun Kelly have a blood drinking ritual, as detailed by Glamour UK. She told the publication, "It's just a few drops, but yes, we do consume each other's blood on occasion for ritual purposes only."

Even though there certainly are a lot of couples out there who are willing to do just about anything to prove their love to the world — even if it means getting blood stains on their crisp, white Hot Topic t-shirts — not every fan is buying what they are trying to sell to the public. According to a new Nicki Swift poll, there is one Hollywood relationship that fans think is more fake than all the others.