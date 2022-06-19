What We Know About Oscar-Winning Director Paul Haggis' Arrest

Director Paul Haggis was arrested on June 19 in a town in Italy. Variety reported that the "Crash" director was charged for sexual assault and aggravated personal injury.

The prolific producer-writer-director has been part of the Hollywood scene since the 1980s, writing classic movies like 2004's "Million Dollar Baby." Haggins went on to win the Academy Award for both writing and directing the 2004 film, "Crash." At the time, "Crash" was applauded for its depiction of race relations on the silver screen. That's all to say that Haggis has a powerful reputation in the movie industry. For 35 years, Haggis was even involved in Scientology, which is known for its celebrity influence, before he publicly denounced the church in 2009.

Ironically, Haggis actually also denounced the predatory actions of producer Harvey Weinstein in a 2017 interview with The Guardian. But with the news of his recent arrest, alongside previous allegations, the tide has seriously turned on Haggis.