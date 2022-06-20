Prince William's Friend Reveals His True Feelings About Harry And The 'Alien World' He Lives In

As Prince William turns 40, there are many changes ahead, and there's still heartbreak over his relationship with Prince Harry. William is "mourning" the loss of his brother, but one positive in his life is a better relationship with his dad. William and Prince Charles are closer after Harry and Meghan stepped away from their royal duties. An inside source told The Telegraph, "William has started to appreciate his father more and Charles trusts his son's judgment more than ever." The source added, "Prince of Wales is more involved with his grandchildren than ever before, and William is less reliant on the Middletons for that sense of family."

Another source close to William told the outlet, "His life will change hugely when he becomes Prince of Wales ... He will be in charge of the Duchy of Cornwall, a billion-pound business empire, and will be expected to carry out far more royal engagements, especially abroad." William took a big step in his royal career by writing an essay. People reported the Duke of Cambridge wrote a column about homelessness for the UK outlet The Big Issue, which supports homeless people, giving credit to his mother. William wrote, "I was 11 when I first visited a homeless shelter with my mother, who in her own inimitable style was determined to shine a light on an overlooked, misunderstood problem." Princess Diana would likely be proud of her oldest son for his work.

But William's friends revealed his true feelings about Harry and the "alien world" he lives in.