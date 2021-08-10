Why Prince William Doesn't Consider His Feud With Harry A Priority
Prince William and Prince Harry's feud hasn't exactly been much of a royal secret. Drama between the once formally close brothers has been well-documented over the years, and Harry himself even confirmed things weren't exactly great between himself and William during his and wife, Meghan Markle's now infamous sit down with Oprah Winfrey in March.
When asked about where he stands with his only sibling, Harry told Winfrey that their relationship at that moment was "space," suggesting they weren't on the best terms (via Independent). "As I've said before, I love William to bits. He's my brother. We've been through hell together. We have a shared experience, but we were on different paths."
Harry then made one of his most controversial remarks, claiming both his dad, Prince Charles, and William "are trapped" in the monarchy. "They don't get to leave. And I have huge compassion for that," he said. As for whether there will ever be a reconciliation? Well, Harry still seemed hopeful, noting, "time heals all things, hopefully."
Harry and William then appeared to be on at least cordial terms for the cameras in April when they were spotted speaking while attending their grandfather, Prince Philip's, funeral — though there have been conflicting reports about what the two chatted about. Page Six suggested they had a drama-free conversation, though it was also reported neither made an effort to meet outside the funeral while Harry was back in the U.K. (via Independent).
But can the two ever reconcile?
Prince William and Prince Harry probably won't reconcile anytime soon
Well, according to reports, Prince William probably doesn't see mending his relationship with Prince Harry as a "priority" right now. Kinsey Schofield, a royal commentor who runs the website To Di For Daily, has spoken out about the twosome's relationship and suggested the father of three has much more important things to focus on than his strained relationship with his brother.
"I am still not convinced that there is a looming reconciliation. I don't suspect that it is a priority for Prince William to patch things up with Prince Harry as they are at severely different stages in their lives," she explained (via The Mirror).
William, of course, is still very much a part of the royal family and will become king after his dad, Prince Charles. He's also dad to three children who are also in line to the throne, while he and Kate Middleton still carry out royal duties full time in the U.K. As for Harry, royal watchers will know he and Meghan Markle now live thousands of miles away from his family in California with their two children and are no longer involved in royal duties.
"It appears that Prince William is busy trying to support his family through death and scandal while Prince Harry is concentrating on projects that are financially beneficial," Schofield continued, seemingly referring to Harry's upcoming memoir and his TV projects.
Seems like we'll have to keep waiting on this one.