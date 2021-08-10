Why Prince William Doesn't Consider His Feud With Harry A Priority

Prince William and Prince Harry's feud hasn't exactly been much of a royal secret. Drama between the once formally close brothers has been well-documented over the years, and Harry himself even confirmed things weren't exactly great between himself and William during his and wife, Meghan Markle's now infamous sit down with Oprah Winfrey in March.

When asked about where he stands with his only sibling, Harry told Winfrey that their relationship at that moment was "space," suggesting they weren't on the best terms (via Independent). "As I've said before, I love William to bits. He's my brother. We've been through hell together. We have a shared experience, but we were on different paths."

Harry then made one of his most controversial remarks, claiming both his dad, Prince Charles, and William "are trapped" in the monarchy. "They don't get to leave. And I have huge compassion for that," he said. As for whether there will ever be a reconciliation? Well, Harry still seemed hopeful, noting, "time heals all things, hopefully."

Harry and William then appeared to be on at least cordial terms for the cameras in April when they were spotted speaking while attending their grandfather, Prince Philip's, funeral — though there have been conflicting reports about what the two chatted about. Page Six suggested they had a drama-free conversation, though it was also reported neither made an effort to meet outside the funeral while Harry was back in the U.K. (via Independent).

But can the two ever reconcile?