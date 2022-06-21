DWTS Alums Maksim Chmerkovskiy And Peta Murgatroyd Get Candid About Fertility Struggles

Former "Dancing with the Stars" pro dancers Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd have gotten very candid about their fertility struggles as they try to expand their family. The two are proud parents to an adorable son, Shai, who was born in 2017, and have always shared their hopes to give him a sibling. Back in October 2020, following her elimination from Season 29 of "DWTS" with Vernon Davis, Murgatroyd admitted she was ready to become a mom for the second time. "Yes to baby No. 2. For sure. I'm ready!," she told Us Weekly at the time.

That came after Murgatroyd told Us Weekly three months earlier in July 2020 that she didn't think it would be long at all until Shai became a big brother. "We definitely want to have a baby and it will be very, very soon. [Shai's] getting older, and I want him to grow up within his childhood with other siblings," she explained.

But, sadly, it seems things have been a lot more difficult than Chmerkovskiy and Murgatroyd imagined the first time around. Almost two years after admitting they were hoping to expand their family in the very immediate future, the couple opened up about experiencing pregnancy loss and what's next for them as parents.